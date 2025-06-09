Susau dedicates SGS U18 win to Ilimotama

[Source: Supplied]

Suva Grammar School Under-18 captain Tane Susau has dedicated their Southern Zone semi-final victory over Nasinu Secondary School to former teammate and close friend Jason Ilimotama.

The team was inspired by Ilimotama, who recently left the school and the country to join the Montpellier Rugby Club in France under their junior development program.

His absence was deeply felt, but it also served as motivation for the squad to step up in his honour.

Susau says that during their post-match celebration yesterday, he thought of Ilimotama and his wise words of advice.



Suva Grammar School Under-18 captain Tane Susau

“To our friend all the way in France, bon jour! The win is for you. Also, Jason would always remind us during wins to keep ourselves at bay and wins is always the icing on top of a cake.”

Susau, who also captained the Drua development side in their first ever Test match earlier this year acknowledges the efforts of his team mates who really pushed through until the end when they had a try right after the final whistle.

He adds the side will reset and regroup ahead of next weeks zone final against Marist Brothers High School.

In the third place playoff, Nasinu will meet Nabua Secondary School.

The zone final will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva next Saturday.

