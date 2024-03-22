Special 50th in Lautoka for Nawaqanitawase

Waratahs' wing, Mark Nawaqanitawase

Waratahs’ wing, Mark Nawaqanitawase, is gearing up for a momentous milestone as he prepares to mark his 50th Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific game at Churchill Park tomorrow.

With ties to Fiji running deep, Nawaqanitawase is brimming with anticipation, eager to showcase his skills in front of his family and friends.

The 23 year old says he is excited about running onto the field in Lautoka.

Article continues after advertisement

“It will be very special, alot of family coming from the village and it will be good to see their faces and represent them out on the field.”

However, Nawaqanitawase says they are under no illusions about the challenge that lies ahead.

He understands that facing the Drua on their home turf will be no easy task.

Tahs captain Jake Gordon says they are looking forward to playing in front of the Drua home crowd for the first time ever.

Gordon also says the weather will be a main factor as they both chase their second win.

“The rain will be it’s interesting, sorry, it’s sort of sweating and rain is very similar, make the ball a little bit wet. We need to treasure possession and keep hold of the ball and not turn over too easily and we know Fiji’s transition attacks are really dangerous.”

The Drua’s double header against the Waratahs this weekend will be at 1.05pm followed by the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s match at 3.35 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can catch the LIVE action on the FBC Sports HD channel.