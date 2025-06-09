Six Nations Championship to air live on FBC

[Source: Supplied]

Rugby fans in Fiji will be able to catch all the action from the 2026 Six Nations Championship and the Six Nations Under-20 Championship live on FBC, with coverage starting from Round One tomorrow.

Matches will air live on FBC 2 and the FBC Sports channel, bringing one of rugby’s most prestigious northern hemisphere tournaments straight to local screens.

Round One kicks off with a blockbuster clash between France and Ireland at 8:10am tomorrow morning. On Sunday, Italy faces Scotland at 2:10am before England takes on Wales at 4:40am.

The Under-20 Championship will also be broadcast, giving viewers the opportunity to follow the next generation of stars from the six competing nations.

FBC’s live coverage ensures Fiji audiences won’t miss a moment of the intense rivalries and high-quality rugby that the Six Nations is known for.

