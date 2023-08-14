Sigatoka Methodist U15 setting up a platform

[Source: Sigatoka Methodist College/ Facebook]

Returning to the Vodafone Super Deans after a long time is a special feat for Sigatoka Methodist College.

The school’s Under-15 side dominated the Western Zone, making the national quarterfinals.

Their dream run was cut short following a 24-nil loss to Queen Victoria School.

Despite the results, coach Piuta Waitui says they’re setting a platform for their younger brothers.

“Really focused from the western zone round robin. We also acknowledge the teams in the western zone that really pushed us to this level. It’s a proud moment for the team, for me as a coach, and for the entire Sigatoka Methodist family.”

He adds that they may not have reached the semi-final, but that’s the challenge they’ll take as they look towards the new season.

The Deans semi-final will be held on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the live coverage on FBC Sports.