SGS U18 beats Cuvu in nervy quarter-final match

Suva Grammar School survived a strong Cuvu College rout to come away with a 16-11 win in the Vodafone Super Deans Under-18 quarter-final.

Cuvu College had a strong start leading 8-3 in the first 27 minutes of the match.

However, SGS fought back and managed to bag a converted try for a 10-8 lead at the break.

Grammar extended its lead 13-8 after a successful penalty in the second spell but Cuvu managed to stay on its heels, also pulling back a penalty for an 11-13 score-line.

Tensions grew as the match headed into the last minutes forcing a player from both teams sent off for indiscipline.

Suva Grammar played to their advantage to earn a penalty in the 65th minute and Semisi Turaganivalu did enough to send the ball between the sticks.

Looking at the results of some games that have ended, in the Under-15 grade, Marist Brothers High School beat Lelean Memorial High School 25-12, SGS defeated Cuvu College 26-10, Queen Victoria School thumped Sigatoka 24-0, and Ratu Kadavulevu School edged Nasinu Secondary 20-15.

In the U17 grade, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School narrowly defeated Lelean Memorial School 27-24.

The U14 results see RKS defeat Nasinu Secondary 25-5, MBHS thumped Ba Pro 25-0, SGS beat Tailevu North 22-15 and Lelean edged Christian Mission Fellowship College 13-7.

You can watch the Deans action at the HFC Stadium live on FBC Sports.