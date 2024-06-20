Serevi is India 7s coach

President of India Rugby Union Mr Rahul Bose (left), Fiji 7s legend Waisale Serevi [Source: Waisale Serevi/ Facebook]

Fiji 7s legend Waisale Serevi expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve as the head coach of the India 7s team, which begins its journey today.

In a Facebook post, he shared his excitement and commitment to helping elevate Asia Rugby to the next level.

Serevi also mentioned his 14-year tenure in the United States, where he contributed significantly to the growth of rugby, particularly in Seattle.

India will now join as the 63rd country in this endeavour.

Serevi hinted at the possibility of dedicating another 14 years to developing rugby in India.