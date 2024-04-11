Semi-final for Suva crowd would be fantastic: Rauluni

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women coach Mosese Rauluni says it would be great to play in a home semi-final in front of a Suva crowd.

This is what the Drua Women are setup for if they get one bonus point in this weekend’s game against the Melbourne Rebels.

Coach Mosese Rauluni says to host a semi-final in Suva would be amazing but at the moment, the team is only worried about the upcoming match against the Rebels.

“It would be awesome especially since there’s been no games in Suva and the men are playing over in Suva too and I think the Suva fans are dying to see a game there because there’s been three Lautoka games so it’s Suva’s turn.”

He adds that it would be great to see fans turn up in numbers and support the women’s side before the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua takes on the Hurricanes.

The Drua Women will take on the Rebels at 7.05pm on Saturday.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.