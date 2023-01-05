Scandinavian team for Coral Coast 7s

For the first time in the McDonalds Coral Coast 7s 11 year history, a team from Scandinavia will be featuring next week.

This has been confirmed to FBC Sports by tournament organizing committee member and Outrigger Resort Manager, Russel Blaik.

The northern Europe side will be part of the women’s competition.

Blaik says they’ve also had enquiries from Germany and South Africa this year but they’ll have to get them on board for next year’s tournament.

“We looking at about eight or nine overseas teams and from countries like Australia, New Zealand, the US, we a teams from Japan this year and for the first time we have a team from Scandinavia as well”.

Meanwhile, the two new inductees into the Rugby Town’s Walk of Fame are Kenya rugby legend Collins Injera and former national rep Noa Nadruku.

The two will be the 13th and 14th inductees into the Walk of Fame amongst other rugby greats like Waisale Serevi, Karl Tenana, George Gregan, DJ Forbes and Jonah Lomu.

The Coral Coast 7s kicks off next Thursday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can catch all the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.