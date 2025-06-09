Rokotuisawa and Vakacabeqoli starts for Naitasiri

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Naitasiri coach Timoci Tinaviti has named his best possible line-up to take on Malolo in the Skipper Cup final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva tomorrow.

Tinaviti has given veterans Etonia Rokotuisawa and Maciu Vakacabeqoli starting roles tomorrow.

Vakacabeqoli missed the semi-final last week but he’ll start at number eight in the final.

Captain Jone Naqiri leads the front row with Seremaia Komailevuka and Ilaitia Sela.



Michael Ferei and Marika Natau teams up again as locks while Veniasi Vosawale, Kaveni Roseru and Vakacabeqoli are the loose forwards.

Napolioni Batimala starts ahead of Kaminieli Lutumailagi at halfback and Rokotuisawa at flyhalf.

In the midfield, Naitasiri will have Virimi Vakatawa and Sakaraia Soqonakalou while the back three are Ilaisa Bete, Aisea Tuisese and Senijale Qiokata.



Former Nadroga and Flying Fijians hooker, Ratunaisa Navuma, is one of the players on the bench for Naitasiri.

Naitasiri faces Malolo at 3pm.



The Marama final kicks off at 11am followed by the Under 20 final.

All three finals will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC 2.

