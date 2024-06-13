Responsibility on Suva's senior players to retain Skipper Cup

Suva rugby backrower, Mosese Naeva says the onus is on the veterans of the team to keep their winning momentum at this season’s Skipper Cup competition, which goes into the semi-finals on Saturday.

This is due to the team recruiting many players who are quite new to the scene.

Naeva says the majority of their seasoned players have either been rested due to injury or have retired from the game.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s going to be hard this week compared to last year because this year for Suva, there’s plenty new players that have been developed from the under-20s that have progressed up to the senior teams so in this week’s games, we will be relying more on them since most of our senior players are not with us due to injuries and some have also retired.”

Naeva believes that the young members of the FMF Suva squad can deliver as expected and drive the team to glory this Saturday against Nadi.

The two will clash at 1pm while Nadroga and Naitasiri will clash at 3pm on Saturday at Ratu Cakobau Park.

You can watch both matches LIVE on FBC Sports.