Ravula building confidence: Muntz

Isaiah Armstrong Ravula [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Young Isaiah Armstrong Ravula is slowly fitting into the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua flyhalf’s role.

Ravula who started in the last two Drua’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific games has been named to wear the number 10 jersey for the third consecutive time.

Injured Drua and Flying Fijians first-five eighth Caleb Muntz is over the moon with what he has seen so far from the young Ravula.

Article continues after advertisement

Muntz knows exactly what it’s like to call the shots on the field when you have senior players around.

He says Ravula needs to make his voice known to the team and it may be a frightening thing to do as a rookie first-five.

“Some people can go into their shells a little bit when they trying to lead boys who have been there you know we have gold medalists in our team, boys who have played overseas and things like that but he’s (Ravula) is coming into his zone, I think each week he’s building a lot more confidence you can see it on the training field as well , his voice become a lot more confident , he’s leading the boys quite more then he used to when he first came in, he’s looking good.”

Ravula showed what he’s capable of against the Blues and Moana Pasifika in the first two rounds of Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

The Drua takes on Crusaders at 1:05pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch the game live on FBC Sports HD channel.