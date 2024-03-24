Ravuaceva makes Fijiana 7s squad

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

19-year-old Nunia Ravuaceva is set for a baptism of fire after being named in the 15-member 15-member Fiji Airways Fijiana squad for the Hong Kong 7s next month.

Ravuaceva, who first played for the Tagimoucia club represented the Mount Masada side at the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

She is the lone new cap named by Fijiana coach Saiasi Fuli.

Article continues after advertisement

The squad for the Hong Kong 7s was announced after the women’s final between Mount Masada and Army, which the former won by 24-0.

Making the cut is skipper Raijieli Daveua, Vani Buleki, Ilisapeci Delaiwau, Heleina Young, Ana Naimasi, Verenaisi Bari, Aloesi Nakoci, Meredani Qoro, Lavenia Cavuru, Laisani Likuceva, Laisani Moceisawana, Elenoa Adinaimata, Younis Bese and Talei Wilson.

The Hong Kong 7s will be held on April 5th-7th.