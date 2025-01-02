Ravouvou signs extension with Bears

Kalaveti Ravouvou [File Photo]

Flying Fijians centre Kalaveti Ravouvou has signed a contract extension with the Bristol Bears. Ravouvou, one of Gallager Premiership’s hottest properties joined the Bears from Fijian Drua in the summer of 2023.

The 26-year-old midfielder has scored seven tries for Pat Lam’s side, storming on to the scene in 2024 with league doubles against Northampton Saints and Leicester Tigers.

In the Bears’ record-breaking victory over the Tigers last month, Ravouvou made 230 metres with ball in hand – the second most ever recorded in a Premiership game – beating 10 defenders and making 18 carries in a blockbuster performance.

Ravouvou has four caps for Fiji having made his debut against Ireland in the 2022 Autumn Nations Series. Director of Rugby Pat Lam says it’s great to see Ravouvou fully settled in the club and the city, which has seen him go from strength to strength since arriving at the Bears.

He believes everyone is witnessing his world-class ability come to the fore through some outstanding performances this season. Lam adds he is one of the most devastating backs in the competition, demonstrated by his outstanding performance against Leicester Tigers earlier last month and his recent shortlisting for the Premiership Player of the Month. “Kala’s ability to play across the backline is huge for us with a smaller squad and we look forward to seeing him develop further over the next few seasons.”

Ravouvou says he really enjoyed his time at Bristol so far and loves the culture, environment and his teammates, so it was an easy decision to stay.