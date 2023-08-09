Ravai re-signs with Reds

Flying Fijians prop Peni Ravai has re-signed with the Queensland Reds through 2024 after impressing in his debut Super Rugby Pacific season.

The 33-year-old was yesterday named in Fiji’s squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup and will look to add to his 40-caps for the Flying Fijians in France.

Ravai featured in 14-games for Queensland in 2023, bringing significant experience from the French Top 14 to the Reds frontrow.

Joining Ravai in the Reds prop stocks is Junior Wallaby and Gold Coast product Massimo De Lutiis, who returns to his home state after a stint in Canberra with the ACT Brumbies.

Ravai debuted for the Fijian Sevens team in 2013, before making his international debut in the XV-man game the same year against Romania.

Ravai played in the National Rugby Championship (NRC) for the Greater Sydney Rams in 2014, before moving to Southland to play in New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship in 2016.

The frontrower then took his talents to the Northern Hemisphere, playing for Division Two side Aurillac before making the jump to the Top 14 with Bordeaux and Clermont between 2017 and 2021.

Ravai represented Fiji in the 2015 and 2019 Rugby World Cups and was the first Fijian international prop to also represent the country in Sevens.

He made his Reds debut against the Hurricanes in Round 1 of Super Rugby Pacific this year, missing just one match of Queensland’s campaign.

[Source: Queensland Reds]