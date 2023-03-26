Ratumaitavuki scores in Blues win

[Source: Nine's Wide World of Sports]

Blues winger Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens scored a try as his side beat Western Force 30-17 in the Super Rugby Pacific clash this afternoon.

Ratumaitavuki soared over his Force opponent and hung in the air, somehow grounding the ball successfully while falling on his back in the first half.

The Western Force’s loss means their 15-year Super Rugby hoodoo against the Blues continues.

Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Mark Telea and Ricky Riccitelli scored other tries for the Blues.

Toni Pulu, Zach Kibirige and skipper Michael Wells managed to score for the Force.

Despite missing a host of All-Blacks, the Blues’ class and depth proved too much for a battling Force outfit, who competed well but were outgunned by their clinical opponents.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face Melbourne Rebels next Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 3:35pm.