Raquraqura takes a leap of faith in rugby journey

19-year-old Kusitino Raquraqura

For 19-year-old Kusitino Raquraqura, rugby isn’t just a game—it’s his future.

The young Nakavu Under-21 player has made a bold decision to put his education on hold and fully commit to the sport, earning his place in the squad for the Marist 7s tournament.

Despite being the youngest player on the team, he is embracing the challenge and remains grateful for the opportunity.

“I want to thank my coach and manager for selecting me in the best 12 to play in the Marist 7s. It’s my first time playing in this tournament, and as the youngest player on the team, I feel happy and grateful for this opportunity.”

However, his choice to pursue rugby full-time has not been without obstacles.

His family initially had reservations, urging him to focus on school, but he remained firm in his decision, believing that the sport could open doors for him.

Now, with the Marist 7s as his platform, Raquraqura is determined to prove himself, hoping this tournament will be the first step toward a successful rugby career.

The 49th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament continues today at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and you can watch it LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on Viti+ for FJD69.

