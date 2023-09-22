Rakuro to miss Farebrother clash against Suva

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Speedster Taniela Rakuro will not feature for Cambridge Farms Nadroga in the third Inkk Farebrother Trophy challenge.

Rakuro who was named the Man of the Match in their win 29-20 win over Naitasiri last week is out of the Stallions’ starting line-up against Suva tomorrow.

Apimeleki Naboleqa who played as centre last week replaces Rakuro on the wing.

Article continues after advertisement

Manueli Ratuniyarawa comes in at midfield in place of Naboleqa.

Some changes have been made to their forward pack, Ratu Penijamini Makutu replaces Kilioni Tabakau at tight-head prop while Orisi Navavau starts at second row, forcing Tevita Boseiwaqa to the bench.

Joseva Kurivuca comes in at fly-half while Sikeli Basiyalo Jnr takes the fullback position.

Nadroga takes on Suva tomorrow at 3 p.m. at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports channel.

Team list:

1. AISAKE ATANI

2. RATUNAISA NAVUMA

3. RATU PENIJAMINI MAKUTU

4. ORISI NAVAVAU

5. MANUELI RATUNIYARAWA

6. SEVANAIA VALASIRI

7. JONACANI VUCAGO

8. ILIKIMI TOROSI

9. AMINIASI NATOGA

10. JOSEVA KURICUVA

11. WAISEA TANINALOKA

12. APISALOME VOTA

13. MESAKE TUINAMENA

14. APIMELEKI NABOLEQA

15. SIKELI BASIYALO JNR

RESERVES

16. OSAIA SERU

17. TIMOCI SAUVOLI

18. KILIONI TABAKAU

19. TEVITA BOSEIWAQA

20. SAKIUSA VOSAYACO

21. KALIOVA VEO

22. NAPOLIONI TUINIWASA

23. JACK VOLAVOLA