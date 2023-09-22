Rakuro to miss Farebrother clash against Suva

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]
Speedster Taniela Rakuro will not feature for Cambridge Farms Nadroga in the third Inkk Farebrother Trophy challenge.
Rakuro who was named the Man of the Match in their win 29-20 win over Naitasiri last week is out of the Stallions’ starting line-up against Suva tomorrow.
Apimeleki Naboleqa who played as centre last week replaces Rakuro on the wing.
Manueli Ratuniyarawa comes in at midfield in place of Naboleqa.
Some changes have been made to their forward pack, Ratu Penijamini Makutu replaces Kilioni Tabakau at tight-head prop while Orisi Navavau starts at second row, forcing Tevita Boseiwaqa to the bench.
Joseva Kurivuca comes in at fly-half while Sikeli Basiyalo Jnr takes the fullback position.
Nadroga takes on Suva tomorrow at 3 p.m. at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.
You can watch it live on the FBC Sports channel.
Team list:
1. AISAKE ATANI
2. RATUNAISA NAVUMA
3. RATU PENIJAMINI MAKUTU
4. ORISI NAVAVAU
5. MANUELI RATUNIYARAWA
6. SEVANAIA VALASIRI
7. JONACANI VUCAGO
8. ILIKIMI TOROSI
9. AMINIASI NATOGA
10. JOSEVA KURICUVA
11. WAISEA TANINALOKA
12. APISALOME VOTA
13. MESAKE TUINAMENA
14. APIMELEKI NABOLEQA
15. SIKELI BASIYALO JNR
RESERVES
16. OSAIA SERU
17. TIMOCI SAUVOLI
18. KILIONI TABAKAU
19. TEVITA BOSEIWAQA
20. SAKIUSA VOSAYACO
21. KALIOVA VEO
22. NAPOLIONI TUINIWASA
23. JACK VOLAVOLA