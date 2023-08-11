QVS not letting struggles faced go to waste

Queen Victoria School is turning its struggle into motivation as its Under-18 side heads into the quarter-final of the Vodafone Deans competition.

Captain Josese Tawake says the intensity of training can be intimidating, forcing the players beyond their limits.

But it fosters a solid team spirit and Tawake says this is what they’ll look to as inspiration in tomorrow’s quarter-final match.

“I just reminded the boys what we came to do and the things that we have been through this season and pre-season it was a lot and it’s just a waste if it all comes down to a loss.”

Tawake is confident they will bring the national Deans trophy back to Tailevu this year.

Tomorrow QVS will take on Nasinu Secondary School.



[File Photo]

Cuvu College will face Marist Brothers High School in the opening U18 match at 10.55am.

Natabua High School meets Lelean Memorial School while Marist Brothers High School will battle Ratu Kadavulevu School.

You can watch all these matches LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Channel.