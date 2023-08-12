QVS marches on to Deans semi-final

The Eastern Zone will have its representatives compete in the semi-final of the Vodafone Deans Under-18 grade.

Last year, only the Southern and Western Zone schools made the top four after the Eastern teams were bundled out in the quarter-finals.

QVS thumped Nasinu Secondary School 25-7 in the third quarter-final at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

The Tailevu-based school is now the third team through to the top four.

Vulinitu joins Southern Zone giant, Suva Grammar School, and Natabua High School which is the only school from the West that has made it through.