Power outage disrupts Skipper match, decision on Monday

Nadi and Nadroga will have to await a decision by the Fiji Rugby Union after their Skipper Cup match was called off.

Nadi was leading 15-14 with 20 minutes remaining when a fault caused a power outage across Viti Levu.

The Fiji Rugby Union will decide on Monday whether to resume or leave the results of the match as it is.

Round five of the Skipper Cup continues today with Naitasiri battling Suva, Macuata taking on Namosi, and Yasawa meeting Tailevu.