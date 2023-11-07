Police, force to be reckoned with: Kalouniwai

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Republic of the Fiji Military Forces Commander Ro Jone Kalouniwai says team Fiji Police will always be a force to be reckoned with.

Kalouniwai commended the Fiji Police Force during the Ratu Sukuna Bowl challenge and lauds their unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of victory.

He acknowledges their anticipation for this year’s game but also the ongoing struggle of recovering from last year’s defeat.

“I must commend the Fiji Police Force for the way they have been contributing to Fiji’s Rugby not just in the 15s but also in the 7s and now you have managed to partner with WOWS Fiji Kids for this particular occasion of the Sukuna Bowl this year.”

Kalouniwai says though they have not had a successful track record in recent times but they have their core principles which is more valuable.

The 2023 main Sukuna Bowl rugby match will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on December 1st.