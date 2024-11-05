Police enter Sukuna Bowl with legacy-driven ‘WIN’ call sign

The Fiji Police Force is entering this year’s Sukuna Bowl with a powerful rallying call: “WIN.”

This directive, shared by Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong during a special dedication service on Sunday, is both a strategy for victory and a tribute to those who have served in the force over its 150-year history.

According to Police Sukuna Bowl committee member Sergeant Livai Toribau, the call sign—Whiskey India November—was designed to inspire and unite the teams as they prepare to take on the Army in the historic competition.

“The WIN is dedicated to those who have served in the Fiji Police Force, commemorating the 150th anniversary of the Fiji Police Force, from the armed native constabulary to its Fiji Police Force as it is known today.”

He added that the Police teams are well-prepared for this year’s games, motivated by the legacy they represent and the competitive spirit of the Sukuna Bowl.

The 2024 Sukuna bowl starts today with cricket and boxing and will culminate with the main event at 3pm on Saturday.