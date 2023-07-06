PM to visit team

Welagi village headman Daniele Tagane and the elders along with Flying Fijians are awaiting the PM's arrival.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will visit the Fiji Water Flying Fijians at Welagi village in Taveuni today.

Flying Fijians management was informed this morning the PM will stop over at the team’s camp.

PM Rabuka is in Taveuni to attend the funeral of Turaga Na Tui Wei, Ratu Talemo Ratakele of Naselesele village.

Welagi village headman Daniele Tagane and the elders along with the Flying Fijians are awaiting the Rabuka’s arrival following their training session this morning.

Our Flying Fijians have another three training runs left before they leave for Nadi on Saturday.