Phase one achieved, phase two in progress

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui has made some tough decisions before naming his Rugby World Cup squad this afternoon.

38 players are in camp and five will be dropped this afternoon with 33 making the trip to the World Cup.

Raiwalui is thankful to have a 100% record in the Pacific Nations Cup.

He says despite these wins, their main focus is the World Cup coming up in France which starts next month.

“We really are focused on each game and that was the next phase, so this is the ending of phase one. We had a preparation focus, we were able to camp in Taveuni where we were so humble about it and getting back to our roots, connecting to our roots and connecting to our people and connecting to who we were. So in terms of that, we really worked hard in building the team spirit and building the teams’ physical preparation.”

The Flying Fijians squad will be announced today at 3pm.

You can watch it live on FBC TV, FBC Sports Facebook Page, Radio Fiji One, Bula FM and Gold FM.

The first group of players will leave our shores on Thursday for France.

Next weekend they’ll play France before facing England the following week at Twickenham.



