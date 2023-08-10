Pacific Combine, Japan Tests next for Fijiana

21-year-old lock Mereoni Nakesa

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s are also in preparation mode, gearing up for their upcoming Tests and the Pacific Combine.

The Fijiana will play the best from Oceania in two weeks’ time before facing Japan in another two Test matches in September.

This is to prepare them for the World XV Tier 3 in Dubai later in October.

The Fijiana have been spending the last two weeks training on the field while also getting some valuable gym sessions.

21-year-old lock Mereoni Nakesa says they have some new faces in the team and they’re quickly adapting to the system.

Nakesa says it has been a challenging last few days of preparation but they know it will only get tougher from here.

In the next two weeks, the Fijiana will take on the best from PNG, Tonga and Samoa in the Pacific Combine.