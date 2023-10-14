Only up from here says proud captain

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s captain, Sereima Leweniqila, is feeling quite content after their impressive debut win against Colombia in the World Tier 3 campaign.

In a spirited display, the Fijiana team managed to score 11 tries during the morning’s match.

Leweniqila is proud of her team’s performance, but she’s also aware that there’s still work to be done.

She sees this win as a positive start and believes they can only improve from here.

Fiji’s next match will be against Spain next Friday at 3.30am.