Oceania 7s live on FBC Sports

Fans can watch the Fiji Airways Men’s and Fijiana sides at the Oceania 7s this weekend live and free on FBC Sports HD channel.

A total of 66 games will be aired live over three days starting on Friday.

The Fijiana who will be playing for Olympic qualification takes on the Cook Islands in their first match at 3:06pm before playing Tonga and at 7:08pm on Friday.

The Saiasi Fuli coached side will then meet American Samoa at 4:18pm on Saturday with the Oceania Olympics qualification semifinals and final on Sunday.

Our men’s team play two games on Friday with Niue at 4:56pm and New Zealand at 9:42pm.

On Saturday they’ll face Oceania Barbarians at 3:12pm and Australia at 6:52pm.