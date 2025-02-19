New winner to be crowned at Tabadamu 7s

A new champion will be crowned at the 4th edition of the Fiji Bitter Tabadamu 7s this year, as last year’s winners, Fire Rugby, are not participating in the tournament.

The competition, set to take place this weekend, will feature eight already-drawn pools.

Pool A has Post Fiji Tabadamu, Ratu Filise, Aflame Brothers, and Wailevu Brothers.

Pool B consists of Viti Roofing Devo Babas, Uluinakau Babas, Nahehevia, and St John Lomary.

DXC Army Green, Bularoos Rugby, Nakavu Rugby, and Wainadoi make up Pool C.

Temc Warriors, DXC Army Red, Westfield Tigers, and Deuba Babas from Pool D.

Wardens Gold, Viwa Rugby, St John Liganibai and Ravoravo Rugby are in Pool E.

Pool F has Flame Tree Coloisuva, Y-Is Kava Vacalea Boys, Yanuca Blues, and Muanivatu Rugby.

Pool G has Fresh’et Navy, WT Tribals, Nabua Rugby, and St Gabriel Nakavika.

BLK Lavidi Brothers, Stingray Brothers, Lobau Babas and Waibasaga make up Pool H.

The Tabadamu 7s will be held at Thompson Park in Navua on Friday and Saturday.

You can watch the live and exclusive action on FBC 2.

