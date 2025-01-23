Nauvasi star struck everyday

[Source: Supplied]

Since joining the Fijian Drua development programme last month, Maleli Nauvasi has been adjusting to life as a professional rugby player.

The 2024 Deans Rugby-winning centre from Queen Victoria School is embracing the challenges of transitioning from school rugby to the elite level.

From training sessions to team meetings, every moment has been a learning experience for the 18-year-old.

“It feels like living a dream. Every time I come here, I look at these guys and think, wow, I used to watch them on TV. Now, I’m training with them, going to the gym, and learning from them, it’s a huge experience.”

Nauvasi is grateful for the chance to learn from seasoned players, acknowledging the discipline and professionalism they bring to the game.

He has also been focusing on recovery after undergoing shoulder surgery, determined to return stronger.

With his focus on growth and the guidance of his idols, Nauvasi is optimistic about his future in rugby and determined to make the most of the experience.