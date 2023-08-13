Natabua braces for Marist

A hectic seven months of training is slowly bearing fruits as Natabua High School secures its place in the Under-18 semi-final of the Vodafone Super Deans.

Natabua is the only school from the Western Zone to make the top four.

They ousted Eastern Zone favorites Lelean Memorial School 13-12 to set up a semi-final clash against defending champions, Marist Brothers High School.

Article continues after advertisement

Coach Tevita Delailomaloma says they trusted their system and they will continue to do so as they prepare to battle for a place in the final.

“We need to trust the process we built from late last year. Now the process is coming to fruition and I want to thank the boys, the 25 of them for enduring the hectic seven months”

Delailomaloma says now that they have made the top four, they need to elevate their performance which means taking the intensity of training up a notch.

The first semi-final match is between Suva Grammar School and lone Eastern representative, Queen Victoria School.

Meanwhile, in the U18 Weet-bix Raluve Trophy quarter-finals, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School defeated St Bedes 13-5, Naitasiri Secondary School forced title holders Natabua High School out with a 6-0 win, Jasper William High School defeated Adi Cakobau School 5-3 and Dawasamu Secondary School edged Khalsa College 7-5.

The semi-finals of the Deans and Raluve competitions will be held on Saturday.