Nasilasila ineligible for final

Eminoni Nasilasila.

Former Fiji 7s rep Eminoni Nasilasila was ineligible to play for Malolo in the Skipper Cup final according to the competition’s Terms Of Participation.

Nasilasila didn’t play any club game and is not registered for Malolo.

He came to warm up with the Malolo team before the final but the Match Commissioner had a chat with the Malolo manager and Nasilasila clearly outlining the rules of the competition.

When Malolo released their team list on Thursday, Nasilasila’s name was included.

However, when the Fiji Rugby Union sent out the team lists yesterday, Malolo only had 22 players with Nasilasila’s name missing.

Another point considered was his safety, whether the Namatakula man had the match fitness like the rest of the players who have been playing for over two months.

