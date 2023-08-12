Narrow victory for Natabua

Natabua High School is the lone western representative in the Vodafone Super Deans Under-18 semi-final.

The Westerners secured a narrow 13-12 win over Lelean Memorial School in the second quarter-final at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

They now join Suva Grammar School in the top four.

Natabua led 8-0 in the first half and had to dig deep to contain a determined Lelean fightback.

The Davuilevu-based school struck in the 37th minute of the second half after Natabua was reduced to 14 players.

Lelean was on the board again four minutes later to take the lead 12-8.

With less than 10 minutes on the clock, the Natabua forwards went to work and were paid off with a try that denied Lelean the win.