Namosi end Suva’s reign

After falling short to Suva in back-to-back finals, Namosi have finally claimed redemption, defeating their long-time rivals 34–24 in a thrilling Subrails Marama Cup final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

Namosi, led by the experience of Rusila Nagasau, were dominant for most of the match, outscoring Suva six tries to four to secure their first ever title.

Suva opened the scoring in the 8th minute through Teresia Matea, but Namosi responded immediately as Rusila Nagasau crossed over just a minute later.

Tries from Ivamere Rokowati and Josivini Naihamu saw Namosi take a 24–14 lead at halftime, with Livia Naidei scoring Suva’s second try in the 32nd minute.

In the second half, Naidei struck again in the 50th minute to bring Suva back into the contest, but Namosi’s relentless attack continued as Filomena Niulele and Miliana Duikoro added two more tries to extend their lead.

Varitema Adi scored a late consolation try for Suva in the 72nd minute, but it wasn’t enough to stop Namosi from lifting the cup.

The win marks a statement of intent for Namosi, marking their first ever Marama Cup title, ending Suva’s dominance in the women’s competition and securing sweet revenge after two consecutive final losses.

