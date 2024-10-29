Naitasiri Highlanders eager for Kaji rugby action

The Naitasiri Highlanders youngsters are all fired up for this year’s Vodafone Kaji Rugby tournament in Suva.

Representing eight villages—Nawaisomo, Nakorosule, Vunidawa, Naluwai, Lomaivuna, Nabaitavo, Vatukarasa, and Serea—the Highlanders have teams competing across all four divisions: U13 and U14 boys and girls.

Aisea Alfred, the Naitasiri Highlanders’ team manager, shared that this is the first time many players have visited the capital.

“Most of them it’s the first time here at the national stadium, we came this morning, most them were looking outside at the views they have gone past so it’s a wonderful experience for the boys.”

Training came with its challenges, as some schools are spread far apart, making travel difficult.

Yet, Alfred credits the parents for their support, helping create pathways for the students and contributing financially to ensure the team could participate.