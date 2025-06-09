Nadi wins U20 title in thriller

[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

Nadi is the new Skipper Cup under 20 trophy winner after beating Naitasiri 29-28 in a thriller at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

This is the second successive year that Naitasiri has fallen short after losing to Nadroga in the final last year.

The jetsetters started well and had an eight points lead from a penalty and unconverted try.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the highlanders got their game going and with the backing of its fans, Naitasiri scored three converted tries to lead 21-8 at half-time.

Indiscipline in the second half really hurt Naitasiri with two players copping yellow cards at the same time.

As a result Nadi scored two converted tries before adding another in the last quarter of the match.

A late surge from Naitasiri was not enough as time wasn’t on their side.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.