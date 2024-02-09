Moana Pasifika renews partnership with Digicel Pacific

As the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific teams gear up for the season, Moana Pasifika has received another year of backing from Digicel Samoa and Digicel Tonga.

Moana Pasifika is content that this partnership will boost rugby in the Pacific.

Moana Pasifika Chief Executive, Pelenato Sakalia says the franchise is happy to continue its partnership with Digicel Pacific.

He says that their focus on serving the people of the Pacific is very much aligned with the mobile network.

Digicel Pacific Regional HUB CEO, Shally Janni believes this partnership reaffirms their commitment to supporting the development of talent in the Pacific and promoting rugby excellence in our communities.

Meanwhile, Moana Pasifika will take on the Highlanders in their opening Super Rugby Pacific match this season on February 24th.