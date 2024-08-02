Minister awaits report

[Source: Bucalevu Secondary School / Facebook]

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro is awaiting an official report from the Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union committee regarding the disqualification of Bucalevu Secondary School’s Under 17 team in the Deans National Quarterfinals.

Radrodro says he is aware of the issue but will only deliver a ruling once he gets an official report.

“I have yet to get to the nitty-gritty details of the issues of Bucalevu Secondary School and I’m still waiting for a report to be received regarding the incident of the decision being taken regarding Budalevu Secondary School. So while I await that report, after I receive the report then I’ll make a ruling on that statement.”

Bucalevu Secondary School was disqualified after fielding a player that was registered for their under-16 team to play for their under-17 team in the playoff match against Nabua Secondary last Saturday.

This was against FSSRU section 10 of the Terms of Participation.

The Vodafone Deans quarterfinals and the Raluve trophy quarterfinals are set to be played at the HFC Bank Stadium Suva from the 9th to the 10th of this month.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of these games on FBC Sports.