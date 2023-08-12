MGM excited for first quarter-final outing

Approaching this year’s Vodafone Deans competition, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School exhibited cautious determination, aiming to gauge their progress step by step.

As they countdown the minutes to their first Under-17 quarter-final match in only their first year in the competition, an air of eagerness and anticipation fills the atmosphere.

Coach Deve Koroi says the team is fuelled by their resolute spirit and aspires to stamp their mark in the competition.

“We determined to at least take part since this is the first year for us to take part in the Deans and we’re very fortunate for reaching this far.”

Koroi adds the team’s preparation has been steadfast as they enter as one of the top eight teams.

“It’s also part of their preparation so since we are left with one day we have to face this mighty Lelean and I think the boys are ready for that and they will make sure to do their part.”

The Vatuwaqa-based school is looking at gaining valuable experiences at the competition to further develop their skills in the coming years if they are to be part of the competition again.

MGM will play Lelean Memorial School at 9.30 am at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and you can watch this match LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Channel.

In other U-17 matches, Cuvu College takes on Queen Victoria School, Suva Grammar will face Ratu Kadavulevu School and Marist Brothers High School will play Natabua High School.