MGM continues dream run, new champ in Raluve

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School continues its dream run in the Weet-bix Raluve Trophy championship.

MGM defeated St Bedes 13-5 in the Under-18 quarter-finals at the Suva Grammar School ground.

A new champion will also be crowned this year after Naitasiri Secondary School forced title holders Natabua High School out of the quarter-finals.

Article continues after advertisement

Naitasiri bagged a 6-0 win.

In other results, Jasper William High School defeated Adi Cakobau School 5-3 and Dawasamu Secondary School edged Khalsa College 7-5.