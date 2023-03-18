Men’s Cup eliminations locked in

Fiji will have a chance to redeem itself when they take on Lavena Reds in the men’s elimination of the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

The side lost to Tabadamu 7-14 yesterday.

Fiji faces Lavena in the first elimination at 9.20am.

In other fixtures, Bula Brothers 1 faces Lavidi Brothers 9.37am, Wardens Gold meets Ravuka Sharks 9.54am, Police White battles EMS Tabadamu at 10.14am, Raiwasa Taveuni takes on DXC Barbarians at 10.31am, Duibana plays Army Reds at 10.48am, Army Green meets Veiqaravi Nadroga at 11.08am and Bula Brothers 2 to face Police Blue at 11.25am.