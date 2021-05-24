Home

Melbourne wary of Fijiana Drua flair

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 4, 2022 5:40 am

The Rebels are expecting a lot of Fijian flair when it meets the Fijiana Drua in round one of Super W tomorrow.

Endeavour Hills Rugby Union Football Club in Melbourne, Australia will host the historic match at 5.30pm.

Rebels coach Alana Thomas says the Fijiana showed what they’re capable of defeating the Reds two weeks ago- a team considered to be one of the best in the competition.

Article continues after advertisement

Thomas says the Senirusi Seruvakula coached side is bringing its sevens magic to the abbreviated code.

“Watching their trial against the Reds, we saw a lot of offloads, pops, that sevens style of rugby and they’re just so good at it. I don’t think we should try and stop them, it’s about us really focusing on our defense.”

Thomas is banking on the team’s defense to contain the debutants.

You can watch tomorrow’s match LIVE, EXCLUSIVE and FREE on FBC Sports on Walesi.

