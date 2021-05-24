Medical jokers opportunity for Skipper Cup players

More doors continue to open for players in the Skipper Cup competition.

The Fiji Rugby Union is working with the Fijian Drua to filter players through the system as medical jokers.

Fiji Rugby Union chief executive, John O’Connor says as per the instructions of Super Rugby, the Skipper Cup will be held parallel to Super Rugby Pacific.

O’Connor says this is to allow them to identify and prepare potential players that can join the Drua as medical jokers.

The FRU boss says this means, the Drua will not have to look elsewhere for injury replacements.

“If there’s a position that’s needed, they usually call up medical jokers who can just go and fill for one or two matches then they return back to their provincial unions. At the moment, because we don’t have a running competition, we are looking elsewhere to fill in the medical joker position but we want to give opportunities to all our domestic players.”

O’Connor says they want to give more opportunities to local players to get a taste of professional rugby.

The Fijian Drua faces the Rebels in round three of Super Rugby on Friday.

The match kicks off at 8.45pm at Sunshine Coast Stadium and it will air live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Also on Friday, Moana Pasifika faces the Crusaders at 6:05 pm and Force takes on Reds at 11 pm.

Three games will be played on Saturday starting with the Blues and Chiefs at 3:35 pm followed by the Hurricanes and Highlanders at 6:05 pm before Brumbies face Waratahs at 8:45 pm.