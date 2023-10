Fiji Water Flying Fijians hooker Sam Matavesi is back in camp.

Matavesi was away in England after the passing of his dad earlier this week.

The veteran hooker is expected to come off the bench on Monday.

Also part of the team training today is former Flying Fijians lock Tevita Cavubati.

Apisalome Ratuniyarawa has joined the team as a replacement for Temo Mayanavanua.

Fiji faces England at 3am on Monday.