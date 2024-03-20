Matarugu to start against Waratahs

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s Hooker Vika Matarugu is the only change in their starting line-up for this weekend’s double-header.

Coach Mosese Rauluni has kept most of the players from round one, who defeated the Reds last weekend.

Matarugu joins Anasimeci Korovata, a strong prop retaining her position at loosehead, and Vice Captain Mereoni Vonosere stays at tighthead prop.

Article continues after advertisement

Locks Mereoni Nakesa and Jade Coates are set to start again this week, while the back row remains unchanged, featuring Teresia Tinanivalu as blindside flanker, Sulita Waisega as openside, and Captain Karalaini Naisewa at number eight.

The halfback and flyhalf positions are unchanged with Evivi Senikarivi and Merewalesi Rokouono.

Adita Milinia and Merewairiti Neivosa bring their strength to the wings, with experienced centers Merewai Cumu and Vice Captain Vani Arei.

Luisa Tisolo completes the starting team as fullback.

On the bench, Keleni Marawa covers hooker, Loraini Senivutu at tighthead prop, and Tiana Robanakadavu at loosehead.

Aviame Veidreyaki and Nunia Daunimoala provide cover for the middle and back rows.

Setaita Railumu serves as backup halfback, with Jeniffer Ravutia as reserve flyhalf, and Atelaite Ralivanawa covering the rest of the backline.