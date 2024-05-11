Maroons win Farebrother after 21 years

Lautoka has ended its 21 years of Farebrother Trophy drought after beating Nadi 16-10 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Fijian Drua flyhalf Isikeli Rabitu was the player of the match.

Rabitu sliced through the defence to score the first try after two minutes to lead 5-nil before Nadi flyhalf Tuidraki Samusamuvodre slotted a penalty.

Rabitu then added another penalty for the Maroons before their skipper Jona Sawailau scored their second try after a lapse of concentration by Nadi inside their own half.

However, Nadi number eight Jaoji Koroimataitini crashed over for a converted try right on halftime as the jetsetters trailled 10-13.

Nadi finished the game with 14 players after inside center Orisi Erenavula copped a red card for dangerous play in the 54th minute.

Lautoka also had two yellow cards in the match, first it was Gabrieli Ratu then Apakuki Vuaviri Rabitu managed to slot another penalty for Lautoka in the 64th minute to extend their lead 16-10.

The Nadi side lost another player to the sin bin with 12 minutes to play.

Suva is the next challenger next week.

Meanwhile in the Skipper Cup and Vodafone Vanua Cup promotion relegation round 1, Malolo upset Namosi 34-30 while Vatukoula defeated Yasawa 30-22.