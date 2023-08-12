Marist sinks RKS, semi-finalists confirmed

Defending champions of the Vodafone Super Deans, Marist Brothers High School has kept its title defence campaign alive.

Marist defeated Ratu Kadavulevu School 23-18 in the last quarter-final match at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

This means two Southern Zone schools will feature in the semi-finals next week as both Marist and Suva Grammar have advanced.

They’re joined by the lone representatives of the West and Eastern Zone – Natabua High School and Queen Victoria School.

Suva Grammar defeated Cuvu College 16-11, Natabua denied Lelean 13-12 in the second quarter-final while QVS thumped Nasinu 25-7.