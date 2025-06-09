Macuata calls for more home games amid travel strain

Macuata Rugby Union is rallying behind its players ahead of this year’s Skipper Cup campaign, but ongoing logistical and financial challenges remain a pressing concern.

With the team based in Vanua Levu, travel to the mainland for away games has placed significant strain on the union’s budget and player welfare.

Union secretary Walter Matalau says the board is seeking more support and recognition for the unique position Macuata occupies as the only Northern team in the competition.

“The transportation cost is one of the major drawings of our budget. In terms of the players’ welfare, we normally like to come in two days prior to the game so that we can acclimatise and the players have a good rest.”

While the union remains committed to competing at the highest provincial level, Matalau believes more home games in Vanua Levu would not only relieve financial pressure but also help grow the sport in the region.

“We would like to have more home games to promote rugby in the North — especially being the sole province in the North that is in the Skipper Cup competition. Some additional grants would also help us manage the high transportation costs.”

Despite the uphill battle, Macuata is determined to push forward. Matalau says the team is taking each game as a step in its development journey.

Macuata will kick off their 2025 Skipper Cup season against Nadroga next weekend in Lawaqa Park before facing Nadi a week later in Prince Charles Park.

