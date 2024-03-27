Lomani set for 50th Super Rugby Pacific appearance

Frank Lomani [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Frank Lomani is set to make his 50th Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific appearance against the Western Force in Lautoka this weekend.

Lomani has been named to start in the number 9 jersey, where he is set for a showdown against veteran Wallabies halfback, Nic White.

Coach Mick Byrne has made three changes to his starting 15, with Kitione Salawa replacing Vilive Miramira at openside flanker, Elia Canakaivata slots into the number 8 role ahead of Meli Derenalagi while Epeli Momo replaces Taniela Rakuro at left wing.

Hooker Tevita Ikanivere takes over the captaincy role and will pair up again with Haereiti Hetet and Mesake Doge in the front row.

Locks Mesake Vocevoce and Leone Rotuisolia have been retained in the second row Etonia Waqa at blindside flanker.

The backline remains the same from the clash against the Waratahs with Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula at fly half, Iosefo Masi and Apisalome Vota in the midfield with Selestino Ravutaumada and Ilaisa Droasese completing the back three.

Young centre Waqa Nalaga is set to make his debut from the bench, which includes Zuriel Togiatama, Livai Natave, Samu Tawake, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Motikiai Murray, Simione Kuruvoli, and Rakuro.

The Drua will host the Western Force on Saturday at 1:05 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka in a doubleheader, alongside the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women.

You can watch the live coverage of the Fijian Drua and Fijian Drua Women’s matches on the FBC Sports HD Channel.