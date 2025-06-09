Learning on the Line for Vosayaco as Skipper Select Captain

[Source: File]

Captain Sakiusa Vosayaco has described leading the first-ever Skipper Select XV as a huge honour, with pride and provincial bragging rights firmly on the line.

With just hours remaining before kickoff, nerves are building, but the domestic stars are embracing the moment, viewing their clash against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua as more than just a preseason hit-out.

For Vosayaco, captaining the Select XV marks another step forward in his leadership journey, adding to his experience as Nadroga skipper.

“It’s a big milestone for me personally to lead this team because it’s the first time for a team like this to come and play against the Fijian Drua. I’m grateful for this opportunity and also thankful to the coaches and management for believing in me and trusting me.”

Vosayaco is calling on Skipper Cup supporters to turn up in numbers and rally behind their provincial representatives this Friday.

Meanwhile, coach Rupeni Nasiga says the focus is on learning from the Drua environment and taking those lessons back to strengthen their squads ahead of the domestic season.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face the Skipper Select XV this Friday at 4pm.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.

