KRU gears up for Saturday

[Source: Kadavu Rugby Union/Facebook]

Kadavu Rugby Union President, Lynda Tabuya has thanked Nadroga Rugby Union in the lead-up to the Vodafone Vanua Cup Championship.

Nadroga Rugby Union hosted a Tauvu Rugby Day tournament, providing Kadavu players with valuable exposure to high-level provincial rugby.

Tabuya adds that real competition is found at the Vanua level.

Kadavu has been camping in Sigatoka since last month and are using their location for experience and exposure.



[Source: Kadavu Rugby Union/Facebook]

She is urging everyone to turn up in numbers and support their provincial teams gear up for the season which starts this weekend.

For the first time in 23 years, Kadavu will be in action again as they face Navosa at Vatureba Park on Saturday in the first round of the Vanua Championship